ASYC: A group for change

The Associated Students of Yuba College is dedicated to making the lives of students, staff and the community better.

The President of ASYC, Casee Wieber, has brought leadership skills and much needed steadiness to communicate well with the students that are in the ASYC.

Wieber said, “Yuba College’s student government has accomplished significant things this semester.” They have participated in events for Earth Day and St. Patrick’s Day.Casee mentioned that St. Patrick’s Day was her favorite event because it brought to light the significance of drunk driving. This was held on March 17, 2016 on a Thursday. There were some fun visuals for the students to see, like the crashed car from a drunken driving accident.

Some of the activities and events that ASYC has organized this semester include Welcome Week during the first week of school, where the ASYC brings other clubs and EOPS together to greet students and show them where their classes are located, as well as answering questions they have and printing out ID cards for them.

The members of ASYC are approachable. “I definitely think we have a lot of students from different backgrounds and majors, so they are able to help a lot of students of Yuba College,” said Casee.

The student government’s main duties include having student representative sit on college councils and committees.In previous years, the ASYC was too small and participation was hard to come by. Participation is still a challenge because college takes a lot of work, especially if students commute to campus and don’t have time to learn about ASYC.

ASYC communicates with students through advertising, Facebook, Twitter, television monitors located around campus, and a new app called Ooolala, all that make students more aware of ASYC announcements and events.

NOTE: This article was featured in the Summer 2016 edition of The Prospector.

Category: News & Views