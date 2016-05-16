Summer recipe share

With the end of the semester just around the corner, it will soon be time to enjoy the Summer season in all of its glory. This will no doubt include pool parties and barbecues.

Here is a recipe share for a delicious dessert that you can take to any summer cookout or party that you are invited to. These strawberry lemonade cookies are summer personified in a tasty cookie sandwich.

Strawberry Lemonade Cookies*

Ingredients:

1 box of lemon cake mix

½ cup of shortening

2 eggs

For the frosting:

1 cup of powdered sugar

3 tablespoons softened butter

3 tablespoons strawberry puree*

*To make the puree, rinse and dice up about 5 or 6 strawberries. Place them in a saucepan with 2 teaspoons of water and a pinch of sugar. Bring to a boil, then mash the strawberries. Bring the mixture down to a simmer and let reduce until the mixture decreases by about half. Let the puree cool completely before using.

Steps:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine all cookie ingredients, then drop onto a parchment lined cookie sheet in rounded tablespoons.

Bake cookies for 9-10 minutes. Let them cool while you prepare the frosting.

To make the frosting, mix the puree, butter and powdered sugar until it is smooth. Let the frosting cool for about half an hour before placing it on the cookies.

Frost the bottom of the cookies and make a sandwich. Enjoy!

These cookies can be a little messy due to the delicious frosting, but you will find tht any mess is worth it after just taking one bite.

These cookies only reqiure a handful of ingredients, and are simple to whip up. Though this recipe is simple to make, it is sure to delight your friends and family.

*recipe courtesy of jensfavoritecookies.com

Note: This article was featured in the Summer 2016 edition of The Prospector.

