Yuba College Track and Field soars

Yuba College Track and Field has been improving its squad, getting ready for the state competition in May. There have been many highlights and starlights as the athletes host weekend fun in the sun at the Yuba College track. The young men and women of the track have worked hard all season for Coach Montrell Williams, who has them in top form.

Thomas Eric Mehler posted a career best mark in the long jump this past Saturday, April 29. The 23’ 3” winning jump was a state “A” mark, which puts him in the state championship for this event. “I’ve been shooting for that mark all season,” Mehler said, “I’ve known that I could make that jump since championships in high school. It couldn’t have come at a better time,” he continues, “just before the NorCal State Championship events.” Mehler, from local Marysville, is a two sport athlete. He will also play soccer for Yuba College in Fall 2016.

The Women’s 4×100 meter relay team were winners by a mile in this key track team sprint. With Alyssa Emerson pulling away through the lane, leaving the four other lady anchors in the dust.

Emerson is one of the best sprinters in California and holds the Yuba College record for this event and the 100 (12.11s), and 200 (25.35s) meter sprints. The women posted a 50.51 second time, personal record for the year. Emerson said, “I felt good going into the race today. Plenty of rest helped. I believe I am now ready for the states.” Alyssa also runs the 200 meter sprint and the 4×4 meter relay. She is the Yuba College Hopeful for the NorCal sprint winner at the states.

Davit Saghatelyan holds the men’s 100 meter mark with a sparkling 21.27 second time.

Niyia Sims ran the 1500 meter marathon. She is a freshman runner and will compete again next year. Niyia has a great personality and brings joy to the Yuba College track. “I love the school and I’m glad to be here,” Niyia said. “Coach Williams has a positive go-getter attitude, but he also lets me be myself. He encourages me to be the person that I am. I like being here.”

Note: This article was featured in the Summer 2016 edition of The Prospector.

