What’s Happening: Yuba College Clubs

Yuba College has a very active student club life bubbling just below the surface. This year’s Welcome Day saw clubs of all sorts congregate in the quad between the Theater and Campus Center, buzzing with activity and students coming to learn about the various ways to get involved.

I was personally involved with two club tables at the event, the Yuba College Literary Arts Club and Students for Economic Change. The event drew clubs like the Secular Student Alliance, Green Futures, Yuba College Student Veterans Association, and many others hoping to get students involved in activities both on and off campus.

At the Secular Student Alliance table, President Kayleigh Pontiff and Vice President Sam Scott offered stickers with their logo and provided pamphlets explaining their club to those who showed interest. Students for Economic Change hosted the Western Farm Workers Association, who signed up students and professors for speaking engagements in classes, neighborhood canvasses, and camp crew operations, as well as providing newspapers about their most recent activities in the community. At the Green Futures table, President Shaun Presley encouraged students to come out and help maintain our campus garden, which provides fresh fruit and vegetables to Dusty’s Pantry here on campus. Tammy Pack and the Student Veterans Association are very active on campus and Tammy is also managing the schools Veterans Affairs here on campus as well.

The Associated Students of Yuba College host club events like these throughout each semester. If you are looking to get involved in club activities on campus your best bet would be to attend the Inter Club Council meetings on campus to find out more about what clubs are doing. The next ICC meeting will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2017 in the ASYC room inside the Campus Center (Building 300) at noon. Check back at The Prospector for more stories on the individual clubs here in the future.

