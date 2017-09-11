Helping Students in Crisis

As students, we put ourselves under a lot of stress all the time. Between classes, homework, and trying to keep up with our social lives, it doesn’t leave much room for anything else. So, when something happens that puts us into crisis mode, we have just one reaction: panic. Luckily, we don’t have to deal with these situations alone.

Many students don’t realize that Yuba College provides resources for students who are feeling overwhelmed or in a situation that they don’t know how to handle. On the Yuba College’s counseling website, you can find links, hotlines, and all kinds of resources by simply clicking on the “Are you a student in crisis?” sidebar link on the right-hand side. This will take you to a page filled with links and phone numbers for places that can help. If you ever feel like you may need some extra help, you can use this to find the resources that are right for you.

Whether you are feeling anxious, depressed, or suicidal, if you are without a home and need a place to stay for a night, if you need food, if you are a victim of domestic violence, if you are struggling with substance abuse, or any number of other situations, crisis counseling can help. Talking to a counselor is the first step to take to get the help that you need.

“All of the counselors are trained here,” says Mayra Vargas, a counselor at the Marysville Yuba College campus. Every Yuba College counselor is trained to recognize these symptoms of crisis in students. They are all very friendly, willing, and able to help all students in crisis, and encourage everyone not to be afraid to speak up.

For anyone who is a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault, the website lists Casa de Esperanza as a resource for support and other important services, including emergency shelter. The executive director, Marsha Krouse-Taylor, says that calling their office is the first step. “We have trained counselors available twenty-four seven. Whether you need to talk to someone right away on the phone or want to have scheduled counseling appointments. We are there to help.” Casa de Esperanza provides counselling services and a place to stay for victims of domestic or sexual assault and human trafficking. To contact their office call, (530) 674-5400.

Although these resources are not difficult to access, many of us have no idea that they exist. Mental health is essential to successful students and should be encouraged to pursue. If you recognize any symptoms of crisis in either yourself or a friend, don’t be afraid to reach out to any and all of the resources you need.