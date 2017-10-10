Auditions for Yuba College’s Snow White

The Yuba College Theatre is currently casting for their newest production: Snow White. Anyone is welcome to come, whether you love to sing or prefer to reserve it for your shower head, they are looking to cast 20 singing and non-singing roles for this production. If you are interested in a signing role, be sure to come prepared with 16 bars of your favorite song with sheet music. Scripts are available in the Marysville campus library, so grab a script, head over to the auditorium, and show them what you’ve got. Their final audition is today at 7PM. For any questions call (530) 741-6899.

Like this: Like Loading...