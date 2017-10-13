New Scholarship Opportunities

There has been a new scholarship set up for Yuba College students. This scholarship was set up by Dr. John Flaherty who taught at Yuba College for over 30 years and retired in 2003. Dr. Flaherty has a passion for physics and wants to help students find their own passions.

If you have taken any physics classes at Yuba College you are eligible to receive this scholarship. You can be in any major as long as you are transferring to a four year university. Make sure you apply by November 20, 2017 to be considered for this opportunity.

If you don’t happen to be eligible for this scholarship head over to https://yccd.academicworks.com/ to check out all the other scholarships that are offered.

