Students Gather at Yuba College for Information Day

On Wednesday October 4, 1,200 Yuba College and high school students gathered on the quad for Yuba College’s annual College Information Day. Over 30 different university representatives, along with Yuba College’s own programs, set up booths on campus to provide information about their programs. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to Inderjit Deol, Yuba College Outreach and Recruitment Specialist, a total of 875 high school seniors from Yuba and Sutter county attended the event. At the beginning of the event, students were prompted to sign in and pick up a survey. By finishing the survey, students earned a free pizza lunch.

Among the booths, the Yuba College art program showcased a few of their student art pieces. They also included a pottery wheel to demonstrate to the crowd of students. The Art Program holds a student art show on campus at the end of every semester. The date is yet to be determined, but the show can be expected to take place at the end of the fall semester.

Yuba College’s cooking program was also at the event selling student-made food. Their menu included Barbeque Tri-Tip sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes, and drinks.

In addition to numerous local universities, Out-of-state universities like the university of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the University of Montana Western also had representatives on campus.

Many universities include programs aimed to help community college students transfer. CSU East Bay’s GANAS program is available to all transfer students. Similar to EOP&S, the GANAS program has their own tutors and peer mentors, and the program helps their students purchase books.

Students who are interested in transferring to Sacramento State, Chico State, or U.C Davis can schedule a counseling appointment with university representatives on campus. The schedule of appointments is available in the counseling office.

