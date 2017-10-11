Unity on the Court

The Yuba College volleyball team has just begun their season. These women are the epitome of strength, spiking the ball with destructive force.

But it isn’t the act of just a few players that produce such powerful acts. The strength resides with the extreme sense of unity within the team. Even when they are losing a game they are constantly uplifting one another.

Volleyball is a sport where your success depends heavily on your teammates. The ideal pattern is to bump, set, and spike, but the players have to adjust to make sure that the first two hits are able to set their spiker up with a solid shot to put away the ball.

In their games you will also see that this cannot always happen, so they have to be able to improvise in order to get the ball over the net. All these factors have led to a bond between teammates that is obvious on the court. Strength is found in numbers and the players hope that this strength can guide them into a winning season.

Note: This article was featured in the Fall 2017 print edition of The Prospector.

