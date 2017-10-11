Variety Show Auditions

Auditions for the Yuba College Variety Show are approaching. On October 12th, the Yuba College Theatre is hosting auditions for anyone with a talent that they would like to share in this year’s Variety Show. Whether you like to sing and dance, if you have a few magic tricks up your sleeve, or almost anything in between, make sure that you’ve got your auditioning shoes on and that you’re ready to give it your best shot. The doors open at 12pm this Thursday. Break a leg! For any additional questions, you can contact Dr. Robert Mathews at 741-6887.

Like this: Like Loading...