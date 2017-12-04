Volleyball’s Victory on the Court

The Yuba volleyball team is definitely the champion of the fall season sports. They finished out the season with seven straight wins and only lost twice to Solano. Solano is the only undefeated team in the conference and the only team in the conference to see a post-season. Yuba lost once to Marin and once to Los Medanos early in the season, but came back later in the season to avenge those losses. Unfortunately, even though Yuba finished off the season well and was ranked third in their conference, they will not see a post-season.

At their final home game, the college honored their sophomore players. There are four sophomores on the team: Abigail Stamper, Makenna French, Alejandra Martinez, and Sarah Baty. These sophomores make up one-third of the total points made by the team all season, and hold a variety of positions on the court. They were announced at the game, and the coach gave them all flowers and a hug.

The stands were filled with parents and friends as well as fellow athletes. Abigail Stamper said, “They support us and we support them. You see them here tonight and you will see us at the basketball games.” There were basketball players and football players throughout the stands lending their support. The teams came out strong and united, giving each other encouragement even when there was a point missed or a mistake made. They quickly dominated the first three sets, and ended the game in an hour.

Although the win was quick, it was a bittersweet night as it was the last home game. Heather Harness said, “I have seen other teams where the teammates only hang out on the court. It isn’t like that for us. We are there for eachother on and off the court.” For so many, there is a bond that will remain between them. But as this season comes to an end, the freshman are preparing for their next season, whereas the sophomores are preparing to transfer.