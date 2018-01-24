Auditions for spring play begin

Each fall and spring Yuba College puts on two productions. One is usually traditional theater and the other combines with the music department for a musical production.
This semesters play is ” She Stoops to Conquer” by author Oliver Goldsmith.
The play is a comedy about a young woman who is being set up for an arranged marriage with a young man and must pretend to be someone she is not in order to win his heart.
The play is a class for credit that can only be taken by after being cast during auditions with Professor Gilbreath.
Auditions begin this evening January 23, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Yuba College Theater on the Marysville campus and continue again tomorrow at the same time.
