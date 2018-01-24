The Prospector

Auditions for spring play begin

Yuba College Theater on the Marysville Campus (Photo by Aaron Thomas Piccirillo)

Each fall and spring Yuba College puts on two productions. One is usually traditional theater and the other combines with the music department for a musical production.
This semesters play is ” She Stoops to Conquer” by author Oliver Goldsmith.
The play is a comedy about a young woman who is being set up for an arranged marriage with a young man and must pretend to be someone she is not in order to win his heart.
The play is a class for credit that can only be taken by after being cast during auditions with Professor Gilbreath.
Auditions begin this evening January 23, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Yuba College Theater on the Marysville campus and continue again tomorrow at the same time.

Jodi Hernandez
I am in my last year at Yuba College anticipating transfer to university in the Fall or Spring. I am a Social and Behavioral Sciences and an English major. I am in pursuit of my teaching credentials and work with middle and high school students in areas of poverty. I especially enjoy working with students who find themselves in trouble or having trouble at school. Writing is something I have done since I was old enough for my grandmother to put me in front of a typewriter. Everyone should write, even if they are the only ones who ever read it.
