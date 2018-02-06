Get Your Transfer On

Sacramento State University advisor, Greg Hernandez, will be on campus Wednesday, February 7, 2018 to answer student questions about transferring to Sac State.

Transfer Coordinator, Cheryl Latimer, posted an announcement on the Yuba College app beckoning students to make an appointment to “meet with the CSU Sacramento Advisor on Wednesday.”

“While counselors can answer more general questions,” Latimer says, “representatives for specific colleges can answer student questions in more detail and more specifics.” For specific majors at the college they represent, an advisor can also put students in touch with people for more detailed questions. In addition the representatives can also discuss with students the financial aid options available at university level since the process and options differ from the community college system.

Representatives from Sac State, Chico, and UC Davis come to campus often one or two times per month, with other colleges like UC Santa Barbara and UC Santa Cruz coming as well, but less often.

UC Davis, for example, has something called the Transfer Opportunity Program where students meet with a representative who monitors their progress toward transfer. This program can give students looking to transfer to Davis an edge on their application that many students may not be aware of.

There are still appointments available with Hernandez, in the Yuba College Counseling Office in building 100B. Latimer encourages students to call the counseling office at (530)634-7766 to make their appointment.

The counseling department will have transcript information available for courses taken at Yuba College but encourages students to bring transcripts from other colleges that have not been transferred over. Also students in the application process can order transcripts either in person at registration or online at the Yuba College website to have sent to the university they are applying to.

Students looking to transfer who cannot make an appontment Wednesday should contact the counseling office for an appointment during a future visit by representatives.