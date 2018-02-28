Yuba College Calls for the Student Voice

The Yuba College Guided Pathways Work Plan efforts are underway and the college is asking for input from the community, especially from students. A survey requesting for feedback on campus life and what it would take to make every college student successful was sent out campus wide. The Guided Pathways Workgroup are asking Yuba College students to check their campus email and participate in the survey which will close this weekend.

The workgroup wants to hear about your Yuba College experience to help create a foundation for change. Getting the feedback from Yuba College students will allow them to better develop their Work Plan, especially since it is centered around the Yuba College Student.

According to Yuba College’s Guided Pathways Plan web page, the goal of Guided Pathways is to help each student earn credentials at an equal rate and bridge the gap between those who successfully complete college, as opposed to those who don’t. They want to help provide “students with a set of clear course-taking patterns that promotes better enrollment decisions and further prepares students for future success.” They also want to help implement better support systems, designed for each step of the college experience. The website also says, “It is a chance for our college to set our own goals and determine our best path to success,” and not just any path to success, rather, the path of success that benefits every student at Yuba College when it comes to earning their credentials, getting support and meeting their educational goals.

If you would like to share your Yuba College experience, please check your campus email, take the survey and let your voice be heard. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, “be the change you wish to see in the world.” Yuba College is giving us a chance to make a difference and share our opinion on what we, the students feel can make a difference in our own success.

If you would like more information on the Guided Pathways Project, please visit their website: http://yc.yccd.edu/guided-pathways/