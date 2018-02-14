Yuba College Student Attacked on the Job in Linda

Yuba College student, Ryan Ohnmacht. was attacked Tuesday evening while at work at the Motel 6 in Linda, CA.

According to Ohnmacht’s wife Lydia, also a former Yuba College student, Ohnmacht approached a man who was in the process of breaking into a room at the motel, when the man attacked him.

Ohnmacht was taken to the hospital hours after the incident for an injury to his knee as a result of the incident. The man was apparently arrested and Ohnmacht did press charges.

On the struggles their family has faced over the last few years, Lydia says, “I just see it as all this as training for when things go right so that I don’t take it for granted”