49ers look to repeat as Regional Champions

The Yuba College Men’s Basketball team is looking to repeat as Northern California Regional Champions when they host College of the Sequoias on Saturday March 3rd.

The 49ers record stands at 24-5(including playoffs), going 15-1 in conference play.

They come into the game riding a 15 game winning streak, which Sophomore Forward Jeryn Lucas described as an advantage.

“Being confident, knowing what works for us, what’s best for us,” he said.

They opened their playoff run with a 75-60 win at home against Ohlone, which Lucas described as a “great feeling, the way we won was a great feeling, everyone got to play, the atmosphere was great.”

They are led by Lucas who averages 15.3 PPG and 5.3 Reb/G and Elishja Duplechan, their leading scorer at 17.9 PPG and 5.2 Ast/G.

Yuba’s opponent, College of the Sequoias, holds a record of 21-8, including a 10-4 conference mark. They come into the game on a 7 game winning streak, including a Regional Playoff victory over Shasta by a score of 75-72, led by Kody Wilson’s 15 points and 6 rebounds, and Solomon Taylor’s 14 points on 4-7 shooting from the arc.

They are led by Kody Wilson who averages 13 PPG and 5.5 Reb/G, and Isaiah Johnson who averages 12.9 PPG and 4.1 Reb/G.

When asked about the gameplan, Lucas said “I can’t tell you very much,” but gave a few general keys to victory.

“Play solid defense, keep them off the glass, those two things will give us a great chance,” he said, as well as “knock down shots.”

The game will be played tomorrow, Saturday March 3rd at 7:00 PM at Yuba College.